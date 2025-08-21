Homeowner shares impressive before-and-after photos of breathtaking yard transformation: 'This is truly inspirational'

"Me and my little shovel did it all."

There isn't one set definition of the perfect yard. If you asked the r/NoLawns Reddit community, they'd certainly chime in with their thoughts and even some recommendations, but the options are endless.

However, one patient homeowner posted a before-and-after picture of their landscaping project that garnered universal praise. And all it took was 22 years.

In the initial post, the homeowner shared just one photo that highlighted the sheer amount of work that they poured into the outside of their home. "I moved here in 1999 and at that point there was nothing, just grass," the Redditor revealed. "Me and my little shovel did it all."

After being asked to provide more details, the original poster offered up a collection of photos that showcased native plants that they added to their home over the years.

Outside of creating a colorful expression of your own personality, cultivating a native yard can help you save time, money, and effort in the long run. Once installed, native yards require less watering, fertilizer, and pesticides, reducing upkeep costs and lowering the environmental impact of your yard. And since native plants are more adapted to local climates, they are also able to provide erosion control by improving soil absorption and reducing runoff.

As a bonus, native plants can also enhance biodiversity by creating habitats that support local wildlife. By providing food and shelter, native yards are able to help sustain a variety of species and contribute to a more resilient ecosystem. This can promote the presence of much-needed pollinators to help keep your yard flourishing.

After seeing the jaw-dropping transformation of the original poster's landscaping project, most users couldn't help but offer their praise.

"This is truly inspirational for me. I started on my own no-lawn, native plant journey only recently and seeing the beautiful transformation you've made over 20+ years is so encouraging," one commenter wrote.

"It's simply beautiful," another user acknowledged.

"You've created and nurtured a personal paradise, absolutely beautiful! I hope one day I can do the same," a third commenter noted.

