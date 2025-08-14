Landscaper shares video of remarkable water-harvesting yard design: 'This is gorgeous work'

A TikTok video of a water harvesting native habitat garden showcased what can grow when you let Mother Nature do her thing.

The Studio Petrichor (@the_studio_petrichor) TikTok account posted the clip, showing off the garden in Pasadena, California. The subtitles in the video explain that the garden is designed to collect and store as much water as possible.

One of the subtitles said, "These techniques are so simple, AND our journey begins IN THE SOIL!"

The gardens are sunken areas surrounded by rocks and other elements. A subtitle explained that the homeowners use specimen boulders and logs to create an organic atmosphere.

The small gardens are interconnected, so water can be distributed to each area. Even water from the roadway is collected to saturate the gardens. The video shows a variety of mushrooms and colorful flowers growing.

Water harvesting native habitat gardens are beneficial in many ways. They reduce people's reliance on municipal water sources, conserving water and reducing utility bills. People can save money and effort on their gardens. And the water harvesting can mitigate stormwater runoff, which often causes flooding in residential areas.

Along with these benefits, this kind of garden also makes it easy to create a natural lawn full of native plants. Native plants are easier to care for, thriving with little maintenance. They also support the local ecosystem, namely pollinators, which rely on them. Supporting pollinators helps the planet and humanity, as about 35% of the world's food crops rely on them for reproduction, according to the USDA.

You don't even need to plant anything to create a native space. Like in this video, you can simply foster a healthy environment and watch the space rewild itself.

The video ended with the subtitle: "Nature is our teacher … our point of beginning is right here in the soil!"

Commenters loved the innovative garden.

Someone complimented the setup, saying, "This is gorgeous work!"

And someone else made an apt joke, calling it a "literal thirst trap."

