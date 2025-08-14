Homeowner faces tough decision after discovering major landscaping mistake: 'It's buried under there'

Problems with a young tree in a new homeowner's yard are planting roots of discord over a mulch volcano mistake.

A seemingly small landscaping misstep is drawing attention online after a Reddit user shared a photo of a struggling tree in their yard that's half lush and green, half completely bare. The image, posted in the r/Arborists subreddit, has sparked a discussion about common but costly landscaping mistakes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tree, likely a Norway or sycamore maple, shows classic signs of improper planting and suffocation from excessive mulch. The base is surrounded by a thick mound of mulch piled against the trunk — an all-too-common landscaping error called a mulch volcano.

Why are people erupting in anger over this? Mulch heaped high against a tree trunk — a common over-mulching mistake — may look tidy, but it can slowly kill a tree by trapping moisture, rotting roots, and attracting pests.

Commenters also believe that the dieback may stem from other common landscaping mistakes: leaving trees in their nursery pots or planting them too deeply.

"They doomed those trees when they were planted," one user commented. "It's buried under there. Learn how to properly plant a tree and then do it over."

Beyond harming the tree, over-mulching and rushed planting jobs are a waste of time and money. The same goes for landscaping fabric, often used by new gardeners looking for shortcuts to keeping weeds out.

Instead of spending unnecessarily on decorative mulch and thirsty turf, homeowners can set up native plant lawns that create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which are essential to our food supply.

Even a partial switch to a natural lawn with clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or other native plants can reduce water bills, lower maintenance, and support biodiversity. Native landscaping also improves soil health, providing better conditions for young trees to thrive long-term. It's not too late for homeowners to reconsider harmful landscaping habits and make smarter, more sustainable choices.

As for the tree in the photo? Most Redditors agree it may be too late.

"We call this declining. Personally, I give it one year," one commenter warned — a stark reminder of how early mistakes can cost homeowners their trees.

