Gardener shares before-and-after photos of one-year yard transformation: 'All that hard work paid off'

A gardener on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening shared a series of before-and-after photos showcasing the one-year progress of their native plant garden.

"It has been filled with so much learning and many surprises," the user wrote in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The garden started off rather barren, with only a few plants scattered about the yard in patches.

Now, those seedlings have blossomed into vibrant and thriving flower beds of different sizes and colors, attracting insects like butterflies, bees, and leaf bugs.

"The transformation from before and after is incredible. All that hard work paid off. Good job!" one user commented.

"Your post made me smile! Native plant gardening has done for me what you describe, too; it's unlocked something & changed me profoundly," another user began.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"And I, too, have involved extended family & convinced the parents to let me convert the majority of the front yard to natives, in an HOA neighborhood where everyone has 1" grass lol," they added, relating to the original poster's situation.

Natural lawns and native plant gardens like this thrive because the plants involved are adapted to the local environment's conditions and weather, requiring scant maintenance to thrive. This strategy enables gardeners like the poster to save money while taking pride in their accomplishments.

Rewilding your yard with native plants attracts pollinators like the bees and butterflies OP photographed. These pollinators help plants grow by spreading seeds across the environment, thereby benefiting both wildlife and humans by aiding food production.

When selecting native plants for your garden, consider factors like your yard's slope and which specific plants are known to thrive in your area.

Lawn replacement options like clover and buffalo grass require very little maintenance if installed correctly, and xeriscaping is rapidly becoming popular as a means to save water and reduce yard work significantly.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.