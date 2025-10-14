Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming boring grass lawn: 'Beautiful'

One North Carolina homeowner took their yard from a plain lawn to a certified wildlife habitat in two years, according to their Reddit post.

Like most on the r/GardenWild subreddit, their goal was to create an area where wildlife — including pollinators such as butterflies — could thrive.

"Last days of summer in my wild garden," they said. "I've been working on it alone (51F), not having much like minded people around me to share this joy and fulfillment with… but hopefully y'all understand! The last photo was same place in June 2023."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their "before" photo shows a yard with several beautiful trees, but otherwise no notable features; the only ground cover is ordinary grass. Grass is better than bare dirt or pavement, since grass helps cool the air and is somewhat effective in preventing flooding. However, it takes a lot of water to maintain, not to mention fertilizer and pesticides to keep it healthy and green. And for all that effort, the owner gets a boring, impersonal yard that offers no benefit to the environment or any wildlife.

What the original poster did with the yard was clever — simple but effective. They added some flowers.

"I've planted so many native plants too, but the most valued one here is probably the zinnias," they said in a comment. "Very long lasting feeding various species. Lots of Gulf fritillary are always here. I only have a few milkweeds still, but Monarchs finding them already. Hummingbirds enjoy staying around here, too. I stopped mowing some areas… it turned into patches of goldenrod, asters, blue mist flowers, dog fennels… so many native species. Such a beautiful mess."

The advantage of rewilding with native plants is that they are guaranteed to attract wildlife from your area, since these are the species that local animals have adapted to thrive on. Plus, they require little water and maintenance.

Commenters loved what the original poster did.

"Great work! You have made a lovely habitat," one user said.

"Your garden is beautiful and I so appreciate the perspective on what 2 years looks like!" another commenter said. "I'm at the end of year 1 of trying to thoughtfully nurture mine."

