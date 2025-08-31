Landscaper shares takeaways after 7 years using unconventional lawn tool: 'Has paid for itself so many times over'

For seven years, one landscaper and Reddit user has relied on his battery-operated chainsaw. For seven years, this durable tool has served him well. For seven years, it has never failed.

Passionate about the chainsaw's reliability, the Redditor posted a favorable review on the subreddit r/egopowerplus, where people share photos and insight on their Ego Power Plus tools.

The poster shared pictures of his chainsaw, raving, "It never fails to start and work with power as soon as I pop on a battery."

He claims to have taken down at least 50 trees in the tool's lifespan thus far and says he would repurchase it if ever it were to go missing.

"I just wanted to share that this tool has paid for itself so many times over," he advocated.

Ego Power Plus advertises itself as "The #1 Rated Battery Powered Platform," according to the company website.

The cordless, battery-operated chainsaws, lawn mowers, and more save consumers money and the planet from excess gasoline-borne pollution.

Gasoline has long been known to contaminate the planet's air, water, and soil, be this through spills, filling cars and such, or leaks. According to the Virginia Department of Health, gasoline evaporates into the air, which causes environmental and health problems.

Contaminated groundwater and soil can enter the body when the water is drunk or crops from the soil are eaten.

For these reasons, battery-operated tools are great for offsetting this pollution and lowering personal carbon footprints. Of course, these tools greatly benefit consumers in other ways.

Historically, gas-powered yard tools have yielded more power than their battery-operated counterparts, but according to Sod Solutions, this trend is changing. Electric tools have grown in their power and seemingly serve homeowners more than gas tools.

While battery-operated garden tools have higher upfront costs, they require less maintenance than gas tools, which saves consumers money in the long run. In fact, consumers who use electric tools save almost $200 a year on gas and maintenance.

Battery-operated yard tools are rising in popularity for obvious reasons. Users commented on the chainsaw Reddit post with similar reviews to the original poster.

"Great to hear, got mine this year and i love it," one said.

Another commented, "Congrats! Had mine for three years now. Used it in every season and still runs great!"

