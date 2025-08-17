Homeowner shares review after upgrading to next-gen tool: 'Honestly it's my best purchase ever'

If you have any handy people in your life — or you are one yourself — you know the importance of the right tool.

As one Redditor explained, homeowners should look no further than the electric EGO chainsaw when it comes to finding the perfect yardwork companion.

They posted a photo of their new rig in the subreddit r/egopowerplus and described their experience with the tool so far.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought this saw a couple of weeks ago and honestly it's my best purchase ever," they wrote in the caption. "Delighted with it."

Other people who use the same saw to trim trees or gardens quickly weighed in, agreeing that EGO products are making a name for themselves.

The company prides itself on building completely electric hand tools. Equipped with lithium batteries, its products just need a simple charge instead of a gas-powered motor. That means users are spared from what is usually deafening noise — and from worrying about buying enough fuel and staying safe from its fumes.

EGO's chainsaws also come with tons of useful features, such as an easy-to-use chain tensioning system, an automatic oiler, and advanced braking features for extra safety, according to the company's website.

Chainsaws might be scary in the movies, but this one seems like a no-brainer. Still, they are not everyone's thing. Luckily, EGO offers simple electrified solutions for all kinds of yard maintenance, from lawnmowers to pressure washers. They can make your chores cost less, and they produce less pollution.

The original poster sparked quite the conversation about these popular products back on the Reddit thread.

"Love it," one commenter wrote. "Easily the best EGO product I have bought."

"Easily earned it's keep!" another concluded. "Even made my neighbour question his petrol chainsaw."

"Agree," the original poster responded. "Once people see the power and the actual chain speed of the saw, they can't help but be impressed."

