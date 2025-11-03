New homeowners share incredible before-and-after video of yard overhaul: 'Already starting to look so much better'

"This is going to be an absolute stunner."

Homeowners carrying out a major renovation shared an update on TikTok about a key milestone in their project: the removal of a damaging invasive plant.

TikTok account studio koy (@_victoriakoy) uploaded a clip showing before-and-after images of a front yard overwhelmed by bamboo. The house is scarcely visible in the before shots, but after what must have been hours of hard work, we see the stunning house lying underneath.

"There's so much light inside now," the caption said. There's a long way to go for this ultimate fixer-upper, but there's now light at the end of the tunnel, literally and metaphorically.

Bamboo is one of the most perplexing invasive plants to deal with due to what the University of Maryland describes as "extremely vigorous growth and resilience." It outcompetes and chokes out native flora and can inflict significant damage on homes if it gets into the foundations.

The studio koy video and other similar uploads show just how out of control bamboo can get on a property. Prevention is the best course of action, but obviously, that ship has long sailed here, so it will be a case of continual removal and eternal vigilance.

That's why it's so important to take care to use native plants for gardening. A rewilded yard with indigenous plants offers a win-win scenario for homeowners and the environment alike. Natural lawns attract pollinators and other helpful and delightful critters and don't require nearly as much effort or expense to maintain as a grass lawn.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The comments were duly impressed by the effort and more than a little envious of the beautiful home the video's uploader is working to restore.

"Omg it's already starting to look so much better," one commenter said.

Another advised them not to get complacent: "Don't forget to dig the bamboo out as just chopping it won't kill it."

One commenter spoke for quite a few viewers when they said: "Again, how can I find one of these propertiesssss?"

Another TikTok user agreed, saying: "This is going to be an absolute stunner when she's back to life."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.