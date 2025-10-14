Landscapers share video while battling 5,000-pound backyard nightmare: 'That is massive'

Matthews Lawn Care posted on TikTok about how the company recently had to tackle a massive landscaping job involving wildly overgrown bamboo.

"Over 5,000 pounds of thick, fast-growing bamboo removed with chainsaws, heavy equipment, and serious grit," it wrote in the video caption. "Bamboo can grow over 10 feet per year and take over fast. If you're thinking of planting it, be confident, prepared, and committed."

Bamboo has proven to be a major challenge for many homeowners. Matthews Lawn Care (@matthews.lawn.care) is based in California, but bamboo infestation has been an issue for residents of North Yorkshire, Michigan, Texas, and many other regions.

When a plant or animal is moved into a new environment without the checks and balances it evolved with, it can become invasive. In these instances, they rapidly outcompete native species for vital resources like water, food, and space. This pushes native species out of the habitat, reducing biodiversity, and the ecosystem services provided by native species.

These services are used by people, too. One estimate suggests invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of costs annually around the world. Over the last 50 years, they're estimated to have cost over a trillion dollars. In the case of bamboo, this can take the shape of significant property damage.

Removing bamboo can require years of successive hand-pulling. A persistent rhizome system allows the grass to keep popping up even after it's been pulled. Chemical treatments like glyphosate come along with a range of health risks and damage to the soil.

To avoid these issues, all-natural gardens focus on supporting native plants. These are well-suited to local climate, which means minimal maintenance and watering costs. Native plants are also helpful for supporting ecosystems, including pollinators.

The TikTok community was floored by the size of the bamboo removal project.

"that is massive," said one commenter.

"Wasn't expecting a cave when you turned the corner," replied another.

