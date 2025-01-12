New homeowner pleads for advice after inheriting unwanted guest overtaking lawn: 'You have it forever now'

On r/lawncare, a Redditor from Texas is trying to find the solution to persistent bamboo in his backyard.

They shared photos and said: "I'm in North Texas and I just bought this house and there was a big clump, still some that made it's way to my neighbors yard. I've chopped and pulled out what I could and ive poured the rest of my white vinegar onto what looks like the original stump. I know that bamboo can take over."

The top reply cited the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for the answer. Only one species, canebreak bamboo, is native to the U.S. Others qualify as highly invasive thanks to their large root systems. Anyone with widespread bamboo issues can expect to spend years eliminating it.

Intensive mowing and herbicides such as glyphosate and imazapyr are the go-to treatment methods, but even herbicides must be used judiciously.

"Imazapyr has a great deal of foliar and soil activity and will potentially kill hardwood trees, shrubs, and all grasses if their roots extend into the vicinity of the application," according to University of Florida specialists. "Therefore, if the bamboo is growing near any desirable plant species, imazapyr should not be used. Glyphosate does not have soil activity and will only kill plants that are contacted with the spray solution. … Persistence is key when targeting this weed."

Ingredients such as glyphosate have also been linked to possible increased risks of cancer. Glyphosate is a main ingredient in Roundup, and, according to the Lawsuit Information Center, "As of October 2024, Monsanto has reached settlement agreements in nearly 100,000 Roundup lawsuits."

Alternatively, the Reddit community suggested digging out the root systems, which can be labor-intensive depending on how far the bamboo has spread.

Invasive species can harm host ecosystems. By overpopulating an area, they can strangle all other plants by leaving few resources and little space. Local wildlife, in turn, has to deal with a less diverse habitat that may not be suited to their needs. However, it's possible to have a beautiful, diverse yard that supports local fauna. Take a look at our guide on rewilding your yard to get started.

Commenters commiserated about the difficulty of removing bamboo from their yard.

"If it's already on your neighbor's side, you have it forever now. Unless they are also dedicated to getting rid of it or you offer to dig it out," said one commenter. "Get a Panda," suggested another.

