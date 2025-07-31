  • Home Home

Woman shares clever laundry hack using common household material: 'I have noticed the biggest difference'

"I'm obsessed."

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: iStock

Every day, we make small choices, like how to do our laundry, that add up to a big impact. For those of us trying to live more sustainably, even basic routines can feel like a challenge. But there's one easy, eco-friendly switch you can make right now using something already in your kitchen: baking soda. 

The scoop

TikToker Makeda Dezarae (@makeeduhh) recently shared a simple, effective, and eco-friendly laundry tip: deodorizing your clothes with baking soda. She explains that sprinkling a bit into your wash helps eliminate stubborn odors. 

Since trying it herself, she says, "I have noticed the biggest difference."

@makeeduhhh Hygiene Tips every girl should know pt.6 🤭 full video on YT (Makeda Dezarae) #hygienetips #selfcare #smellinggood ♬ original sound - Makeda Dezarae

According to Makeda, there's no need to stress about choosing the "right" brand of baking soda. Just head to your local grocery store, find the baking aisle, and grab whatever brand they have on the shelf, then give the hack a try for yourself. 

How it's helping

Using baking soda as a cleaning agent offers a powerful yet gentle way to tackle everyday messes. Its mild abrasive quality helps cut through grime without damaging surfaces and fabric, while its natural ability to neutralize odors and dissolve organic debris makes it incredibly effective for deep cleaning. 

By replacing harsh, chemical-heavy products with baking soda, you're not only protecting your health and the environment, but you're also saving money

No need to stock up on multiple expensive name-brand cleaners when one affordable, multi-purpose ingredient from your pantry does the job. Plus, it's a time-saver. No special trips to the store, no complicated routines — just simple, effective cleaning with what you already have at home. 

Many popular cleaning products have cheap and effective alternatives using ingredients you have at home. Simple hacks, like using baking soda, can help you save money while steering clear of harsh chemicals found in many store-bought cleaners. 

Even better, these DIY solutions can reduce plastic waste from packaging, helping you create a cleaner, greener home. 

What everyone's saying

The TikToker's hack received a warm response from viewers. 

One commenter agreed, saying, "Yes, especially on towels," and another shared, "I'm obsessed with baking soda, I use it for so many things."

