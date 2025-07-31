Woman shares clever laundry hack using common household material: 'I have noticed the biggest difference'

Every day, we make small choices, like how to do our laundry, that add up to a big impact. For those of us trying to live more sustainably, even basic routines can feel like a challenge. But there's one easy, eco-friendly switch you can make right now using something already in your kitchen: baking soda.

The scoop

TikToker Makeda Dezarae (@makeeduhh) recently shared a simple, effective, and eco-friendly laundry tip: deodorizing your clothes with baking soda. She explains that sprinkling a bit into your wash helps eliminate stubborn odors.

Since trying it herself, she says, "I have noticed the biggest difference."

According to Makeda, there's no need to stress about choosing the "right" brand of baking soda. Just head to your local grocery store, find the baking aisle, and grab whatever brand they have on the shelf, then give the hack a try for yourself.

How it's helping

Using baking soda as a cleaning agent offers a powerful yet gentle way to tackle everyday messes. Its mild abrasive quality helps cut through grime without damaging surfaces and fabric, while its natural ability to neutralize odors and dissolve organic debris makes it incredibly effective for deep cleaning.

By replacing harsh, chemical-heavy products with baking soda, you're not only protecting your health and the environment, but you're also saving money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

No need to stock up on multiple expensive name-brand cleaners when one affordable, multi-purpose ingredient from your pantry does the job. Plus, it's a time-saver. No special trips to the store, no complicated routines — just simple, effective cleaning with what you already have at home.

Many popular cleaning products have cheap and effective alternatives using ingredients you have at home. Simple hacks, like using baking soda, can help you save money while steering clear of harsh chemicals found in many store-bought cleaners.

Even better, these DIY solutions can reduce plastic waste from packaging, helping you create a cleaner, greener home.

What everyone's saying

The TikToker's hack received a warm response from viewers.

One commenter agreed, saying, "Yes, especially on towels," and another shared, "I'm obsessed with baking soda, I use it for so many things."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.