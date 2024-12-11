Gardening expert reveals how to turn fallen leaves into 'pure garden gold': 'Love this idea'

"This is packed full of goodies your plants will love."

Don't toss the crunchy leaves on your driveway, as those fallen leaves can be the secret to transforming your garden into a thriving oasis in a budget-friendly way.

Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) calls it "pure garden gold," and the easy leaf mold hack is here to help your plants bloom.

The scoop

Gardening already saves money on produce, produces better-tasting fruits and veggies, and boosts both mental and physical health. This leaf mold hack takes it a step further by improving your soil naturally while giving you a sustainable way to recycle fallen leaves.

Clark lays out the process in an Instagram video showing that turning leaves into garden magic is DIY-friendly.

1. Scoop them: Gather fallen leaves, preferably from a sidewalk or driveway, to avoid disrupting the local ecosystem. (Don't forget to check for "garden friends," as leaf piles provide important shelter for wildlife during winter.)

2. Chop them: Shred the leaves into smaller pieces to speed up decomposition.

3. Bag them or bury them: Place the chopped leaves in a bag with drainage holes, or bury them directly in your compost bin. Fungal decomposition will take care of the rest.

4. Wait it out: After about 18 months, you'll have crumbly, nutrient-rich leaf mold. Mix it into your soil or spread it as mulch to give your plants a major boost.

"This is packed full of goodies your plants will love," Clark says. And the best part is that it's a free way to enhance the soil in your garden.

How it's working

Leaf mold is a gardening powerhouse. It improves soil structure, locks in moisture, and delivers essential nutrients — all of which lead to bigger harvests and better-tasting produce. By skipping expensive fertilizers and reusing what's already available, this hack also saves you money.

Studies show that gardening can improve mental health, reduce stress, and even increase fiber intake when growing your own fruits and vegetables. If you're thinking about starting your own garden, there are plenty of resources out there to help you get started, like TCD's guide to growing your own food.

Environmentally, this hack reduces landfill waste and encourages natural decomposition. It's a simple yet impactful way to garden more sustainably.

What people are saying

Clark's followers had plenty to say about his leaf mold hack, with many sharing tips and questions of their own.

One commenter offered a pro tip: "Don't forget to avoid the fallen leaves of trees like black walnuts as they contain juglone, which is poisonous to many plants."

Another added: "It looks like you used oak leaves. They have a high level of tannic acids which makes the soil acidic. Use it for acid loving plants like blueberries or azalea."

One commenter chimed in: "Love this idea….we have a magnolia and can easily get 3 bags of leaves from it!"

With just a little effort and a lot of patience, this sustainable hack can transform your garden and help you save on fresh produce. As Clark says, "Using leaves is the ultimate recycling as it's nature's way of rejuvenating the soil on the forest floor."

