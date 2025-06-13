Homeowner shares clever method for making use of empty jar: 'That's a great idea'

  • Home Home

by Veronica Booth
Someone posted on Reddit the clever way they reused their Baies jar: as a cactus pot.

The candle lover posted a photo of their candle jar in the r/luxurycandles subreddit, showing a tiny cactus sticking out of it. "Finally repurposed my Baies vessel," they said.

While this Redditor came up with a fun idea, parent company Diptyque actually designs its candle jars to be reused just like this.

It is dedicated to helping customers reduce waste and stay informed on all the brand's manufacturing processes. Diptyque even has a transparency platform. You can learn about every aspect of its products, from where the formulas were created to what the labels are made of.

Per the company, the jars are "made from glass, a durable and timeless material commonly recyclable in many countries. To minimise its impact, we encourage you to reuse containers wherever possible by giving them a second life."

Diptyque is a shining example of a brand taking responsibility for its environmental impact. It looks to "eco-design" every product and process, reduce its environmental and social footprint, and find new ways to help the planet.

Reusing items you already own can save a ton of money over time and help the environment. Even safe materials like glass can harm the planet if they end up in landfills. Landfill waste emits gases that accelerate rising global temperatures. They worsen soil, air, and water pollution, making Earth unhealthier for everyone.

Diptyque's commitment to being transparent and responsible is commendable. Other brands setting the bar for eco-friendly business include Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers. These companies help people recycle, repurpose, and resell their shoes and clothes to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

This Redditor saved this jar from becoming landfill waste. People in the comments loved the idea, and some were already working on their own jar upcycle projects.

"I love this," one said.

Someone else beamed, "So cute!"

"That's a great idea," another wrote. "I can't wait to finish mine."

x