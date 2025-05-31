Tenant stunned after returning to find shocking mess left by upstairs neighbor: 'This is absolutely horrendous'

A Reddit post left viewers shocked after a tenant revealed what an upstairs neighbor did. It's a perfect example of how bad neighbors can be a nightmare to deal with.

In a post shared to the r/Apartmentliving subreddit, a tenant uploaded photos of the aftermath of some bad behavior from another tenant living on an upper floor. That neighbor dumped a bucket of feces — presumably from a dog — directly over their balcony. The waste splattered across the floor and railing of a first floor balcony, leaving commenters horrified and disgusted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Literally, holy s***. People are f****** disgusting. Report it immediately," one person wrote. The original poster said: "I let the office know and she was going to send maintenance over to clean/bleach the spot. I don't know if the people living there have even noticed yet. I'm thankfully on the 3rd floor."

While the situation is clearly a personal health and sanitation nightmare, it also highlights a familiar problem: how community conflicts can make life miserable. From one neighbor idling their diesel truck and gassing neighbors' apartments to a landlord throwing away perfectly good food from a freezer, the actions of other people can negatively impact their neighbors' lives.

For example, people trying to make climate-positive changes in their lives — by composting, balcony container gardening, installing solar panels, or even rewilding their yard — can face massive hurdles, especially in apartments or shared housing. Consider the landlord that tore up their tenant's vegetable garden to erect a retaining wall or homeowners association horror stories in which people were forced to uninstall solar panels or cut down trees.

If you're dealing with difficult neighbors while trying to make eco-friendly choices at home, you're not alone. Experts suggest keeping detailed records (photos, dates, and descriptions) of related incidents, contacting the appropriate authorities, and fighting your HOA if the rules are unfair or outdated. Sometimes, just starting a conversation can go a long way.

"This is absolutely horrendous," one commenter said. Another empathized, sharing how they dealt with a similar situation: "I had someone do this to me for a while. I scooped it back into a bucket and put it at their door with a note that said, 'You dropped this.' They stopped after the 2nd bucket."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



