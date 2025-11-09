Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of intense project in overgrown yard: 'Strong work'

Reddit users were quick to cheer on the gardener's perseverance.

A dedicated gardener's post on Reddit has gained popularity after they shared astonishing before-and-after photos of their backyard transformation — a labor-intensive cleanup that tackled some of the most aggressive invasive plants found in the U.S.

In the post, shared to r/invasivespecies, the gardener detailed months of manual work clearing out honeysuckle, bittersweet, multiflora rose, and wild grape vines that had completely overtaken their property.

"To say I have PTSD when it comes to any 'vine' is an understatement," the poster joked, noting that every bit of the work was done without the use of chemicals or machines. "A pair of loppers, a pair of pruners, and a metal rake," they wrote — the only tools used for this impressive transformation.

The Redditor explained that they removed thick, woody vines that had strangled trees and smothered native plants, but carefully left behind healthy saplings, rotting logs, and leaf litter to support local wildlife. By preserving these elements, they encouraged soil health and provided natural shelter for pollinators and decomposers — crucial players in maintaining a thriving ecosystem.

Invasive species like honeysuckle and bittersweet can crowd out native plants, degrade soil, and limit biodiversity. Removing them creates space for native species to flourish, making yards easier to maintain and more resilient to pests and drought.

Homeowners looking to reclaim their landscapes can also consider replacing grass lawns with eco-friendly alternatives like native wildflowers, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — all of which save money on maintenance and lower water bills while supporting pollinators that help protect our food supply.

Reddit users were quick to cheer on the gardener's perseverance.

"Strong work!" one commenter wrote.

Others shared their own invasive plant battles, with one user adding, "I hate multiflora rose — it's hurt me so many times!"

