Homeowner questions neighbor's dangerous landscaping setup encroaching on their property: 'I'd be really concerned'

Most people have had issues with their neighbors at some point, including noise complaints, unruly pets, and unkept property, but what do you do when a neighbor's decision regarding their own property impacts yours?

A homeowner posted in the Reddit forum r/landscaping seeking advice about the new landscaping project their neighbors had recently completed. In the post, the homeowner shared photos of the two gardens, which showed a dangerous dirt cliff and a 1-foot gap between the original poster's yard and the retaining wall the neighbors had installed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner explained that their neighbors had terraced their garden and put in the retaining wall, but they were worried because both houses were on a hill. On top of that, the neighbors hadn't replaced a fence on the property line.

"What would y'all do?" the OP wrote.

The post received a lot of comments, and the majority of people told the homeowner that they needed to contact the city to see if the project had received approval and if the landscaping work is legal.

The commenters were not only worried about the homeowner's property but also the property of the neighbor. "This is one rain away from significant damage to all the properties," one Redditor wrote.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Dealing with difficult neighbors can be one thing, but when their decisions impact your property, it can be more than frustrating. People across the U.S. have reported instances where their neighbors have prevented them from making eco-friendly changes to their homes, such as installing solar panels or cultivating a native plant garden.

Trying to maintain friendly relationships with your neighbors and talking to them about your concerns can be key to navigating difficulties.

Unfortunately for this homeowner, it seems as if their neighbor's decisions could cause considerable damage to their property if not rectified. "I'd be really concerned about the stability of that cliff. You should contact the city and ask if work permits were pulled," one commenter wrote.

🗣️ What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another Redditor said: "Unless they have approved plans and permits they're in for a world of trouble."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.