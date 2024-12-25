Homeowner questions neighbor's invasive landscaping setup after noticing damage to their property: 'I really want to ask them to move it'

"I'd like to know if there are grounds for me to go to the city."

It's one of the ultimate trials of adulthood: dealing with pesky neighbors. While some annoying neighbors may play music too loud at night or mow their lawn at sunrise, others are more than just frustrating. Their habits can be dangerous to the environment.

One Milwaukee-based homeowner recently vented their neighbor-related woes on Reddit, documenting their experience with a neighbor flooding their yard with sump pump runoff. The homeowner said the neighbor's sump pump hose is about a foot from the property line, making a large part of their backyard wet and muddy all year.

"I really want to ask them to move it further back into their own yard, but I'd like to know if there are grounds for me to go to the city if they refuse to move it," the Redditor wrote. "Based on what I know about these neighbors, unfortunately, I have a feeling that they will refuse."

Difficult neighbors can often act as a barrier for homeowners who are seeking climate-friendly home solutions — including those wanting to keep a healthy, happy (and mud-free) yard. After all, having a well-kept yard full of native plants is one way to support local pollinators, insects, and wildlife.

Stagnant water is also troublesome for the environment and public health, potentially hosting harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, per the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Many commenters — including one who said they were a Milwaukee code inspector — noted that the neighbor's actions are illegal under Wisconsin state law, adding that the neighbor's drainage system needs to lead to a storm drain or away from neighboring properties.

One commenter suggested the frustrated homeowner read county codes to best evaluate their particular situation. But the commenter added that talking with the neighbors first would be ideal before turning to the city to mediate.

"I'd start with a casual conversation and only start getting into the city codes if it becomes really contentious," the commenter advised. "You do have to be able to live next to them after all, and that could kill a decent relationship."

