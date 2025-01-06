Homeowner concerned after neighborhood 'Karen' reports them for violating unique city ordinance: 'What now?'

A confused homeowner took to Reddit to ask what to plant in a strip that follows city ordinances.

In a summary of the post seeking advice, the homeowner wrote, "I didn't do due diligence on researching my city's ordinances, and planted an illegal meadow in my hell strip. After enjoying all the first year growth, a Karen reported me and my neighbors so now it's going to be a patch of bare dirt. Maybe some clover or really short natives?"

"My city says NOTHING can be planted in the easement ... Nada. Zip. In case the utilities need to dig a trench or whatever. No landscaping, signs, or anything else," the homeowner wrote in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. "What now?" They questioned.

After a flourish of native plants had grown in the easement, the homeowner received a complaint from the city asking them to remove the plants. This meant they had to remove the native meadow and would not be allowed to replant with grass. Before-and-after photos show the work the homeowner put in to making sure the area was thriving as a natural lawn — perfect for pollinators.

"I'll cut it down and remove it, but I'm going scorched earth and leaving it bare dirt," they said. The enforcement officer told the homeowner that bare dirt would be OK.

Redditors in the helpful subreddit filled the comments with suggestions on how to maintain a native garden and meet city ordinances. Rewilding a lawn allows native plants to flourish while being better for pollinators. It also cuts the need for water and chemicals.

By letting the homeowner's actual garden grow with natural plants, they can counteract the meaningless mowing the city demands on the strip. They also can still keep small plants that don't mind being mowed within the strip, like yarrow.

"You could always plant selfheal, yarrow, and violets among other things that don't mind being mowed once in a while," said one commenter.

The helpful Redditor also recommended to "mow a 24-inch buffer next to the sidewalk and plant bee lawn." This allows taller plants not to fall into the sidewalk, which could be a violation of the city ordinances.

Other gardeners agreed that bare dirt is not the solution.

"Bare dirt will never stay bare," wrote one Redditor. "You'll end up with a bunch of invasive weeds that need to be removed/mowed again and again…and that may eventually spread to your front yard meadow garden. ... At least if you plant low-growing native ground cover you get to choose something more beneficial."

To ease the tension, one Redditor gave some meaningful advice:

"Take a breath, and enjoy your garden again, please. Neighbors are what they are," they wrote. "Then, the rest of your plan sounds good to me!"

