Homeowner stuns with breathtaking before-and-after photos of sloped backyard transformation: 'So happy with how everything has turned out'

An Australian Redditor just finished a three-year marathon of backyard landscaping, and the results are amazing. They showed off the incredible before, during, and after photos of the process to r/landscaping.

"The idea of creating a path was living in the back of my mind for years," they wrote in the comments. "Many afternoons spent out there in a chair staring at the dirt, trying to visualise the best use of the space. Came up with something that felt plausible and kinda made it up as I went. Once I started the path it took me about 2-3 months to finish it. So happy with how everything has turned out and I love spending time out there."

With a lot of hard work, the original poster turned a rather plain slope of lawn into a multi-tiered oasis. Paved pathways, a dedicated hammock area, new stairs, waterflow channels, and a vegetable garden are just some of the beautiful features of this garden upgrade.

They had originally tried shaping the ground by hand, but eventually handed the job over to professionals with machinery that could get the job done in a day. A full shopping list was included, at an estimate of 15,000 Australian dollars ($9,300) in total costs.

Among the upgrades were two trellises, one for passion fruit. One of them was against their shed, and they brought up a great benefit of this kind of greenery.

"When it's not flowering it doubles as a fantastic hedge, and with less direct sunlight the shed stays cooler," wrote the original poster. Strategically placed plant life can indeed help cool nearby buildings, preventing heat islands.

This is yet another example of how rewilding your yard provides a host of improvements beyond just looking great.

The original sloped lawn was a prime candidate for erosion, but the additional structural supports, stones, and wide range of deep-rooted native plants can now help keep soil in place and retain water. A healthy garden also provides a much-needed home for pollinators and increases nearby air quality.

Redditors were highly impressed with this homeowner's hard work and the final results.

"Looks amazing," said the top commenter. "The finishing is spot on too, love the path border."

"Wow! How beautiful! Great job!" said another community member.

