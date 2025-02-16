Homeowner shares brilliant tips to easily transform backyard into thriving food source: 'This is gold'

"If I had a yard this is absolutely what I would do."

If you've got a yard with space — like, say, a lawn — you've got the makings of an inviting and useful garden where you can grow your own food. One TikToker laid out a path to transforming your space, with several useful tips for success.

The scoop

In a recent video, TikToker Greenhorn Grove (@greenhorngrove) details the steps that he himself has taken in his own garden, framing them as theoretical possibilities. "What would I do if I was turning a backyard into a garden?" he asks, standing in front of his own fruitful garden space.

He runs through scenarios for different soil types — planting directly in the ground if the soil is high quality or using raised beds to contain sandy soil until it has been enriched with organic matter. "Eventually you can remove the raised beds once you've established rich, healthy soil," he adds.

"My trees would all be fruit, nut, or food-bearing," he continues, showing off several thriving trees of his own. He also reminds viewers to consider shade — either make sure that shadows are being cast away from your garden beds or deliberately create shady areas for plants that thrive in those conditions.

"I'd establish a water catchment system," says the TikToker, showing how water from his roof is redirected into a small pond that he uses for irrigation.

"I'd keep hens if the law allowed it," he continues, standing in an enclosure full of chickens. "I'd compost in a safe area. … I'd have a grill and seating areas where you could cook with veggies straight out of the garden. … I'd have berry bushes for grazing."

One key point for Greenhorn Grove is attracting pollinators. "I'd have flowers for pollinators of all kinds," he says. That's important since many fruits and vegetables won't grow and mature without the help of pollinators.

"A yard full of food is beautiful, lively, and productive," Greenhorn Grove concludes. "But a yard full of grass is just a green hole you throw your money and time into."

How it's helping

Greenhorn Grove's tips lay the foundation for a thriving vegetable garden, which benefits you in several ways. It's a cheap way to enjoy the best produce, saving you money.

A setup like this one also lowers your utility bills because you're gathering your own water when possible — and because many plants use less water than grass does.

Gardening like this is also good for your physical and mental health.

Plus, you're enriching the soil and supporting pollinators and other wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved to see this working homestead and wanted to do the same.

"If I had a yard this is absolutely what I would do," said one commenter. "I don't know why anybody just wants a grassy yard. It can be so much more."

"This is gold. People need to know how and where to start," said another user. "Thank you for sharing."

