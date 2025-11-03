Gardener warned after sharing photo of serious landscaping mistake: 'Holy moly'

A Reddit post has sparked a flood of concerned comments after one gardener revealed their mom's well-intentioned but disastrous attempt to help a backyard fig tree.

The post, titled "This is too much mulch right?" and shared to r/arborists, shows a young tree surrounded by a dense mound of wood chips several inches high.



The original poster wrote that their mom "piled a ton of mulch around and against it," and despite efforts to fix the problem — "I tried to pull the mulch away from the base and also spread it out a bit" — she later "put even more down."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Landscape experts agree that piling mulch too high, which is often called a "mulch volcano," can smother roots and trap moisture, creating ideal conditions for rot and insects. The sweet spot is a flat, even ring about 2 to 4 inches deep, kept several inches away from the trunk. Anything more is just wasted money and effort.

For homeowners hoping to keep yards healthy with less maintenance, switching to native-plant or mixed lawns can be a game changer. Native plants stay greener with minimal care, lower water bills, and support pollinators that keep our food supply thriving. Even replacing a single patch of turf can help, but any kind of rewilding helps.



The responses confirmed the gardener's fears.

"Holy moly," one commenter wrote. "If even the graft point is buried then the tree is DEFINITELY too deep lol."

Another Reddit user wrote: "The mulch ring isn't awful, but the more pressing issue to me is that it looks like the tree is planted a couple inches below grade."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

A third offered a solution: "It looks like it needs lifting to bring the graft above soil level. I think that's totally doable given the hardiness of the fig tree … three stakes for proper support is essential."

In the end, less really is more. A thinner mulch layer and a shift toward native lawns can mean fewer chores, lower bills, and stronger roots for trees, pollinators, and the communities they sustain.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.