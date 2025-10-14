Passerby shares photo of common landscaping mistake on local street: 'I thought everyone knew not to do that'

An outlandish mulch volcano scenario compelled one gardener to make a post on Facebook explaining why the sight was so bizarre.

The pictures in his post show exaggerated mulch volcanoes, or a large pile of mulch, at the base of the trees that are lined along the sidewalk. The mulch volcanoes measure 24 inches tall from the base of the sidewalk to the tree trunk.

Another one to add to my Powerpoint presentation! Mulch is simply sliding off the "volcano". Posted by Alby Thoumsin on Tuesday 9 September 2025

A different angle of the mulch volcanoes shows the dramatic dip in the valley between the two trees, demonstrating just how high the mulch was piled up on each tree base.

While mulch is an essential gardening and landscaping tool that can help prevent weeds without chemicals and retain moisture for the plants, too much mulch can suffocate a plant and damage the plant's structural integrity.

Trees, especially, are prone to suffocation from mulch volcanoes because home gardeners may associate excess mulch with better weed suppression. However, the excess mulch effectively chokes out trees, as their trunks — where oxygen exchange happens — are covered. Excess mulch is also a waste of money.

According to the North Carolina Urban Forest Council, a healthy amount of mulch will extend to the dripline, or the width of the tree, and about 2 to 4 inches thick. Avoid piling mulch on the trunk to allow for gas exchange and to help with moisture control, preventing rotting trunks and pests.

Mulch can help trees retain and access water, which would require less frequent watering.

Native plants, too, make great drought-resistant plants, with a deep root system that allows the plant to access water from deeper below ground, as well as stabilize the soil. These plants also attract pollinators, whose work helps protect the food supply for humans and local wildlife alike.

Installing a native plant lawn can help cut down on time and money spent on lawn maintenance and water bills. Alternative lawn replacement options that may yield similar savings include clover and buffalo grass, which are slower-growing and less water-dependent compared to the invasive grass species found in most American lawns.

"The poor tree," one user commented.

"I thought everyone knew not to do that to a tree! I guess not," another commenter wrote.

