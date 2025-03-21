Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of menacing-looking plant: 'An absolute monster'

"I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can."

A Redditor encountered a curious plant and checked in with the r/NativePlantGardening community for its thoughts.

"Can anyone identify this plant?" the original poster asked alongside some photos. "I took these pictures on Mother's Day in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. These shrubs were growing along roadsides. Mostly they seemed about 5-10 feet tall, with silvery green foliage. I'm not sure if it's a native plant or invasive? Any ideas what it is?"

The community was quite clear when identifying the plant.

"Autumn Olive, smells heavenly when blooming but is an absolute monster of an invasive species," replied one of the top commenters. "I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can and replacing them with native witch hazels, winter berries, rhododendrons, mountain laurels, etc."

The commenter explained how they use loppers and trail saws to cut the plants to their stumps. They then bore holes into them and pour in stump killer. They rip out the dead stumps with a pickax and plant native replacements.

Autumn olive was originally introduced to North America from eastern Asia in 1830 as wildlife habitat and erosion control. However, even with the best of intentions, the plant spread wildly out of control.

Invasive species quickly outcompete native plants for resources, causing a severe decline in local biodiversity. Entire webs of interdependencies grown over thousands of years of evolution break apart when a new species monopolizes the landscape. Properly removing invasive species, even though it can be a headache, helps maintain delicate ecosystem balances.

Planting a garden full of native plants can help support biodiversity. Pollinators, in particular, need as much help as they can get and contribute directly to supporting our food systems.

Best of all, native species need very little care since they've evolved to thrive in the local climate. They require less water and maintenance, saving homeowners time and money. Read more about how to rewild your yard to start building a biodiversity oasis.

The Reddit community was quick to offer dire warnings about autumn olive.

"Be mindful — few trees have cut me as badly as autumn olive. Short sharp bits," said one community member.

Another user commented, "It is an invasive trash plant in North America."

