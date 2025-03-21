  • Home Home

Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of menacing-looking plant: 'An absolute monster'

"I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can."

by Simon Sage
"I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor encountered a curious plant and checked in with the r/NativePlantGardening community for its thoughts.

"Can anyone identify this plant?" the original poster asked alongside some photos. "I took these pictures on Mother's Day in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. These shrubs were growing along roadsides. Mostly they seemed about 5-10 feet tall, with silvery green foliage. I'm not sure if it's a native plant or invasive? Any ideas what it is?"

"I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The community was quite clear when identifying the plant. 

"Autumn Olive, smells heavenly when blooming but is an absolute monster of an invasive species," replied one of the top commenters. "I spend a few days a year killing as many as I can and replacing them with native witch hazels, winter berries, rhododendrons, mountain laurels, etc."

The commenter explained how they use loppers and trail saws to cut the plants to their stumps. They then bore holes into them and pour in stump killer. They rip out the dead stumps with a pickax and plant native replacements. 

Autumn olive was originally introduced to North America from eastern Asia in 1830 as wildlife habitat and erosion control. However, even with the best of intentions, the plant spread wildly out of control. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Invasive species quickly outcompete native plants for resources, causing a severe decline in local biodiversity. Entire webs of interdependencies grown over thousands of years of evolution break apart when a new species monopolizes the landscape. Properly removing invasive species, even though it can be a headache, helps maintain delicate ecosystem balances.

Planting a garden full of native plants can help support biodiversity. Pollinators, in particular, need as much help as they can get and contribute directly to supporting our food systems. 

Best of all, native species need very little care since they've evolved to thrive in the local climate. They require less water and maintenance, saving homeowners time and money. Read more about how to rewild your yard to start building a biodiversity oasis.

The Reddit community was quick to offer dire warnings about autumn olive. 

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Be mindful — few trees have cut me as badly as autumn olive. Short sharp bits," said one community member. 

Another user commented, "It is an invasive trash plant in North America."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x