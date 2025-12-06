EV owner shares experience after taking car on first-ever road trip: 'I don't think that's bad'

More and more drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles, and thanks to the internet, their reviews are available for all of us.

A first-time EV owner on Reddit shared their first road trip experience in their new Audi Q4 e-tron 55 Premium, and the specs were incredible.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user shared a photo of their car's dashboard, which boasted a 3.6 miles per kilowatt-hour average. "Considering I was running the A/c and cruising at 75 mph for a while, I don't think that's bad," the user said.

For context, Select Car Leasing reported that the average EV gets three miles per kilowatt-hour, making this electric Audi's range on the more impressive side.

The user continued, adding details of the all-around experience on their trip.

"Adaptive cruise worked great. Overall, good experience," they continued in the post.

Others who have made the switch to EVs have boasted about the relaxing quality of a car without an internal combustion engine.

To make the switch even better, it's becoming increasingly accessible for anyone to drive an EV. With continued releases by major car companies and an ever-growing used EV market, going electric is becoming an easier reality for all.

The environmental benefits of EVs are another key reason to invest in them. Vehicle pollutants such as carbon monoxide or nitrogen dioxide enter the air through gas-powered cars' tailpipes, which warm the planet and harm human health. With electric vehicles, your car is free of tailpipe exhaust.

Fellow users on the Reddit post shared similar experiences with their EVs in the comments.

"Did 1k miles in a day in my 24 etron gt," one user said. "Was indeed awesome."

Someone else added their approval, saying, "Nice."

