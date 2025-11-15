Automaker unveils 'cutting-edge' EV concept packed with innovative technology: 'Timeless beauty'

Production will begin in Ohio in the second half of 2026.

The Acura RSX is back — but not as car fans originally remember it. Once a compact sport coupe from the early 2000s, the RSX has been reborn as a fully electric SUV. And according to Electrek, it's built on Honda's new Zero Global EV platform.

The concept, which was unveiled at Monterey Car Week, marks Acura's first model to debut from the automaker's in-house electric producer. Acura said production will begin at its new EV hub in Ohio in the second half of 2026.

Photo Credit: Acura

The RSX will feature a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, sport-tuned double-wishbone suspension, and Brembo brakes, Electrek stated. The prototype also introduces Honda's new ASIMO operating system. The system will use machine learning to personalize the driving experience and deliver over-the-air updates.

"Starting from this all-new RSX we will redefine the Acura brand around timeless beauty and a high-tech feel that is essential for a performance and unique brand," said Yasutake Tsuchida, Acura's creative director, as reported by Electrek.

Acura's design direction mirrors the new trends we are now seeing across the luxury EV industry.

Genesis, for example, is preparing to launch its first full-size electric SUV, the GV90, in December. The company says "it's the epitome of timeless design." Like Acura, Genesis is leaning on advanced electric platforms and aerodynamic styling to compete with established luxury brands in the EV space.

EVs like the RSX also bring clear consumer and environmental benefits. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EVs produce no tailpipe exhaust. They effectively eliminate one of the largest sources of heat-trapping air pollution.

Battery manufacturing does carry an initial carbon cost. But Reuters reported that EVs surpass gas cars in overall cleanliness after roughly 15,000 to 20,000 miles of use.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has stated that EV demand is rising and projected to continue growing. Models like the RSX could help drive the next phase of adoption by combining style with sustainability.

"The dramatic styling of our Acura RSX Prototype demonstrates that it's not just a new EV, but a compelling all-new Acura model. RSX will deliver on nearly four decades of Acura Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA with appealing design and cutting-edge technology," said Lance Woelfer, vice president of auto sales at American Honda Motor Co., as cited by Electrek.

