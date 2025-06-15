Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Looks like a garden I'd love to spend time in'

One new homeowner had to deal with an AstroTurf lawn and posted about their massive semi-native lawn transformation in the r/f***lawns subreddit.

"That looks like a garden I'd love to spend time in. Also, double f*** astroturf," was one of the more … amusing responses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP made the right call, ripping up the AstroTurf and using the local state university's suggestions for plant selection, in an attempt to avoid the invasive Japanese beetles in the area.

The conversion in the pictures is breathtaking, especially considering the small yard and plant limitations. The OP also selected native plants whenever possible, which is a major attractant for local pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Natural or native lawn upgrades, when possible (when Japanese beetles aren't spoiling the show), are money and resource-conserving enhancements. There's a degree of upfront work, but the end result is a low-maintenance boon to the local ecosystem.

Time, energy, and water consumption are major factors with monoculture lawns, and native plants, already compatible with the local environment, cut down all three.

That doesn't mean there are no maintenance requirements for native lawns, but we're talking about a lowkey level of preservation that the National Institutes of Health claim is a therapeutic boost to mental and physical health. Even a partial lawn replacement offers all of these great benefits to homeowners.

The OP also points out an important consideration for nature enthusiasts who want to establish a native or natural lawn: Checking in with your local institutions.

Invasive species are prevalent in some areas, and some plants aren't compatible with others, so you want to be careful with your plant selection. The goal is to design and build a natural lawn, not undo yourself before you get started.

The OP, through careful selection and the desire to remove the astroturf lawn, facilitated a beautiful and natural yard, far superior in every respect.

The response posts were highly agreeable: "Very well done. I am more drawn to a good hardscape and what you've selected is perfection!"

One comment just had to get a Karate Kid reference in there: "Reminds me of Mr. Miyagi's backyard. Well done!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





