State officials sound the alarm over invasive species hitching rides on highways — here's why it's a concern

"If the Japanese beetle were to establish in Washington, it would pose a serious threat to gardens, parks, and farms."

Most of us have likely been told not to pick up hitchhikers and heed the advice. However, some drivers have unknowingly given hitchers a ride, and the freeloading passengers — Japanese beetles — are causing major harm to the ecosystems they're finding their way to.

What's happening?

KEPR reported on an invasive species threatening crops across Washington, stating that, despite being able to fly, its main mode of movement is on cars traveling on Interstate 182.

The species in question is the Japanese beetle. As the name gives away, the metallic green meddler is native to Japan and was first found in the United States in New Jersey in 1916. Since then, the beetle has spread throughout most of the eastern and central U.S., and it is currently one of the Washington State Department of Agriculture's (WSDA) main concerns.

Why is it concerning?

As the WSDA's concerns express, the beetle is extremely invasive and can harm up to 300 different species of plants. Some plants at risk include hops, grapes, and roses — several of the area's vital crops — among others.

With the effects of rising global temperatures already threatening many crops worldwide — meaning many of our favorite foods and drinks could be harder to come by — any added risks, like this invasive beetle, are incredibly worrisome.

If the invasion becomes too aggressive, the WSDA may need to implement quarantines. These quarantines make it more difficult and expensive to distribute plant products from the affected areas. Crop loss can also devastate the farmers and communities relying on them.

What can be done to help?

Karla Salp, communications consultant for the WSDA, says there are many actions you can take if you think you've seen an invasive pest like the Japanese beetle.

"If you are in the Japanese beetle treatment area, you should have received a letter from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, asking permission for us to come treat your yard," she told KEPR. "We would be treating the lawn, and underneath any shrubs only, not a vegetable garden–type area. Hopefully we'll eventually eradicate them. That's our goal, is to eradicate the Japanese beetle."

If you're in an area with other known invasive pests, there are measures you can take to ensure you're not moving them unwittingly from one place to another.

