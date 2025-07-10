Homeowner met with warnings after sharing problematic landscaping plan: 'Harmful'

A homeowner considering the installation of artificial turf asked for advice in a Reddit subreddit devoted to lawn care and was met with multiple warnings.

"There is still maintenance involved," one commenter explained.

Artificial turf is often considered a convenient, low-maintenance alternative to natural grass. Although their evergreen status makes them nice to look at and they don't require mowing, there are drawbacks to consider.

Artificial turf does require maintenance, but perhaps even more concerning are the environmental effects.

Artificial turf heats up in the sun, contributing to the urban heat island effect and adding to the warming of the planet. When the turf heats up, it releases pollutants into the atmosphere. It contains PFAS, which are toxins that accumulate in the environment. Exposure to these "forever chemicals" is linked to several negative health effects, including cancer, respiratory issues, liver damage, and decreased fertility.

The NFL Players Association, in fact, has called for the replacement of artificial turf fields with natural grass to protect the health of professional football players.

Artificial turf breaks down into microplastics, small plastic particles that can leach into the soil, water supply, and subsequently the human food supply. These microplastics are also known to cause health issues to wildlife and humans.

If you are considering upgrading your yard, there are more environmentally and health-friendly options, including rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn. Both options involve planting native species in your yard that can thrive in the local area's natural climate and environment.

Planting native species can also save you money, as water usage is reduced, you don't need to purchase chemicals, and there is minimal maintenance involved. This means you won't have to purchase and maintain expensive gardening equipment, such as mowers and leaf blowers, which also contribute to air pollution.

When your yard is full of healthy native plants, it will attract natural pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, that help keep the ecosystem better balanced and also protect our food supply.

Redditors cautioned the original poster against installing artificial turf.

"During high temps they can release harmful forever chemicals," one commenter warned.

"I could easily spend twice as much time cleaning it as I did mowing," explained another.

One Redditor offered a positive suggestion, sharing that "there are a lot of drought resistant plants and you can really get cute with pavers, stones, and so on."

