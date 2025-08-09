Expert gardener issues warning against common landscaping product: 'It is poison going into your soil'

"It's all about working with nature and not trying to fight it."

When it comes to the environment, some landscaping options are better than others. One gardener used their platform to explain why artificial turf is never the way to go — even in desert climates.

Phoenix-based Michael Overstreet (@TheGardenNerd) shared five reasons to avoid fake ground cover on their YouTube channel.

The "Heat Island Effect" is the concept that urban cities full of concrete and asphalt trap more heat, causing temperatures to rise and preventing precipitation. Artificial turf has the exact same consequences, absorbing heat and reaching surface temperatures up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit — as proved during Michael's videos.

Artificial turf is bad for soil and bad for the environment. It is typically made from PFAS-filled plastics that don't break down naturally and gradually erode into microplastics, which are polluting every inch of the Earth. Plastic also releases poison into the soil, which can eventually pollute groundwater.

"It is bad for the soil, it kills your soil, it is poison going into your soil," Michael warned in the video.

Fake turf gets extremely hot, which makes it unsuitable for free time. You can't have a picnic, play, or grow anything on it. It essentially cooks surrounding plants because of all the heat it absorbs and releases throughout the day.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Artificial grass blocks water from being absorbed into the ground, creating runoff, irregular flooding, and thirsty vegetation. It completely disrupts the natural water cycle.

In addition, because plants can't grow, it minimizes natural rainfall. According to Michael, 40% of rain comes from local water that evaporates from plants and soil.

At the end of the day, the attempt to save water and money with artificial turf ends up costing more in the long run. The Earth is meant to have things growing on it — not only because it's beautiful but because it keeps the world and its ecosystems thriving and healthy.

"It's all about working with nature and not trying to fight it," Michael explained.

Buffalo grass, clover, wildflowers, vegetables, and native plants are great natural options for those looking to rewild and upgrade their lawn. Switching to a natural lawn means less work and lower utility bills in the long run.

They're also a godsend for pollinators, who need healthy, native ecosystems to thrive and play their part in protecting the global food supply. Humans need pollinators to survive just as badly as pollinators need natural lawns.

Viewers were appreciative of Michael's five tips.

"Love this information!" one commenter praised. "Totally agree with all of it. Thank you for spreading the good word!"

Another asked for ground-cover suggestions for a peeing area for their dog.

Michael replied, "If the area is partially shaded, clover would be great. Low maintenance and looks great. Myoporum is also a good alternative. My dogs actually love the yellow dot that I have growing. Happy growing!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.