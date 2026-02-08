Shopper thrilled after finding unique item for cheap at thrift store: 'I am so jealous'

"It could be so many things!"

A lucky thrifter spotted a unique piece for their home and was able to pick it up for a fraction of the cost of a new, mass-produced item.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of their find, an "antique side table" they scored for a mere $8.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The table appears to be solid wood and features interesting details like shelves bracketed by thin slats of wood, making it a versatile and appealing piece.

Thrift stores are an underestimated place to find high-quality furniture that modern-day manufacturing can hardly match.

A lot of modern furniture is made of pressboard and plywood, per The Washington Post, a typically cheaper option that saves money on shipping but isn't built to last the same way older furniture was.

It's also proved to be disposable, with the Environmental Protection Agency reporting that Americans threw out over 12 million tons of furniture and furnishings in 2018, 80% of which ended up in landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Buying secondhand keeps perfectly good, and often higher-quality, items from ending up in landfills and saves shoppers at least $100 annually.

People have found gorgeous mid-century style furniture that retails for close to $1,000 for a fraction of the price. Shoppers have also saved on other brand-name items like KitchenAid mixers, designer clothes, and purses.

Some people have even made money on their thrift finds, refurbishing and reselling them for a profit. One shopper found a Beacon Hill highboy dresser for just $60 at a thrift store — it often resells for anywhere between $500 and over $5,000 due to its high quality and rarity.

Fellow thrifty Redditors were excited and envious of the OP's beautiful find.

"I am so jealous! That's a fabulous little table," one person wrote.

Another highlighted its versatility, writing, "Gorgeous! Do you know how you'll use it yet? It could be so many things!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.