Mom reveals money-saving tips and kitchen staple you won't regret ditching: 'Game changer'

A practiced saver who made many eco-friendly and low-waste lifestyle changes has shared several tips in the subreddit r/Anticonsumption for anyone looking to start — or improve — their approach to buying less and, therefore, generating less pollutive waste.

"Here are the top swaps we've made in our house to be more mindful consumers that have actually saved us money!" she began. Her list included reusable coffee filters, ceramic baking sheets in place of parchment paper and aluminum foil, wool dryer balls, and several forms of reusable cleaning materials.

"Stop using paper towels," she wrote. "I literally just stopped buying paper towels and forced my family to get used to using dish rags instead. Small adjustment period, and now we don't even miss them! No more +$20 each grocery trip!"

Similarly, she shared: "I learned exactly 1 crochet stitch and started making dish rags out of cotton yarn. They're the perfect size, they get sudsy like a sponge, clean great, and you can just throw them right into the washing machine! They come out looking brand new."

Many commenters jumped in with their own free or low-cost anti-consumption hacks. "Bidet is a game changer," one person wrote.

Another shared how using a drying rack not only saves them money in the form of utilities, but also allows their clothes to last longer due to not being put through dryers.

"I started to bring my glass Tupperware when I go out to eat," another chimed in. "This way I don't accumulate a ton of take out containers."

One person shared: "I started making my own all-purpose cleaner years ago. After juicing any citrus, I put the peels into a quart sized Mason jar and cover with vinegar. Let sit 4-5 weeks and strain the liquid. It's exceptional as a kitchen cleaner and cuts grease better than anything else I've bought."

The original poster agreed, saying: "I do this too!!!! It's such a money suck to buy cleaning sprays, plus the plastic bottles add up so quickly and all end up in a landfill somewhere."

Other ideas included propagating herbs to create an endless supply of fresh ingredients, reusing holiday bags and gift wrap, switching to cloth diapers, and partaking in clothing swaps rather than buying new clothes.

