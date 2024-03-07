Striking before-and-after photos of capital city's transformation spark hope: 'Change for the better takes time'

'It's wild how some people can look at the two photos and say the left one is better."

Now-and-then photos of a street in Amsterdam are proving to be an amazing example of change that promotes health and greener choices.

The post can be found in the r/f***cars community, a subreddit dedicated to conversation about the "harmful effects of car dominance" on communities, the environment, safety, and public health.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A side-by-side photo comparison of a street in Amsterdam from 1971 and 2020 shows a road once dominated by cars now dedicated to bikers and pedestrians. Not a single car in sight.

"Just wanted to point out that change for the better takes time and that even if a city is built for cars, it can change with good activism," the caption read.

These wise words may be a hopeful sign for the United States, which the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions reported is one of the top three air polluters worldwide. Transportation is by far the largest culprit from America contributing to the overheating of our planet, from production to operation.

The Union of Concerned Scientists reported that gas-powered transit accounts for around 30% of all air pollution in the U.S. annually. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical car sends more than 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution into the air each year.

The U.S. also has one of the lowest walking rates in the world.

Big Think reported that only 12% of all trips taken are walked, according to analysis from researchers at Virginia Tech and Rutgers University. It's even worse when you consider that 30% of all trips taken in the U.S. are under 1.6 miles.

A report by the U.N. Environment Programme found that phasing out dirty energy for renewable sources is vital as we battle the overheating of our planet, which is primarily caused by fuels such as oil, gas, and coal.

Walking, biking, and taking any other type of active transportation, whenever possible, is much better for our health and the planet. There are all kinds of tips that could help you save thousands of dollars.

"It's wild how some people can look at the two photos and say the left one [with cars] is better," one Redditor commented.

"The first photo looks full of smog and way less pleasant," another one wrote.

