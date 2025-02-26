State officials pass nation's strictest ban on chemical found in common household products: 'We simply cannot clean our way out of this problem'

Forever chemicals like PFAS have been under scrutiny since their discovery in the 1940s.

Sometimes, it's the little victories that can inspire much bigger change. For the people of Minnesota, the strictest ban of its kind in the country may just help save lives in the long run.

For decades, many companies have known about the harmful side effects of PFAS, or polyfluoroalkyl substances. The group of chemicals is best known for its resistance to heat, water, oil, and grease.

On January 1, 2025, Amara's Law went into effect in Minnesota. The law prohibits the willful addition of PFAS to 11 product categories, including cleaning products, adult mattresses, automotive maintenance products, cookware, and others. By 2032, the law will expand to ban nearly all uses of PFAS.

Amara's Law is named after Amara Strande, a Minnesota native who died from a rare liver cancer. Strande's cancer was attributed to a contaminated water source located next to a 3M plant outside of Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

A week after the PFAS law went into effect, the Cookware Sustainability Alliance filed a complaint against Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler. The organization is one of many fighting to prevent the ban of PFAS.

According to the Cookware Sustainability Alliance, not only is the ban discriminatory against out-of-state commerce, but it is also unconstitutional, violating the Commerce Clause. The clause was designed to prevent states from standing in the way of interstate commerce.

In response, the MPCA issued a statement urging the removal of harmful PFAS from the environment before it is too late. "It is estimated Minnesota taxpayers will have to spend $28 billion in the next 20 years to remove PFAS from wastewater and landfill leachate in the state; we simply cannot clean our way out of this problem," the MPCA said.

According to the EPA, PFAS are extremely resistant to breaking down over time, leading to an excess of waste, which earned them their "forever chemicals" nickname. Additionally, PFAS have made their way into drinking water, food products, and personal care products.

According to the National Cancer Institute, forever chemicals like PFAS have been under scrutiny since their discovery in the 1940s. Researchers have worked for years to determine if PFAS may contribute to the development of hormone-related cancers such as breast, thyroid, and prostate cancer.

While PFAS do pose a threat to the environment and our health, actions like Amara's Law can help prevent further damage.

