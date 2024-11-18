Gardener shows off inventive method for creating lush alley garden out of community trash: 'That's beautiful'

Native plants and green spaces are great for local wildlife and can help wildlife and human populations co-exist in urban areas.

An inventive gardener shared how they used other people's trash to build a biodiverse garden in the alleyway behind their house.

The project, which the OP shared on the subreddit r/gardening, involved repurposing found trash to house a community garden in the alleyway. They used old tires, food crates, and even some discarded soil to grow a range of plants. "There were worms in it, couldn't believe my luck," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures showed nasturtiums, sunflowers, lilies, and coleus as well as cucumber and tomato plants. They had also added signs, labeling it an "Ecological Diversity Area" for "you & me & the birds & bees."

This innovative alleyway is a great idea for a number of reasons. Firstly, rewilding areas can have a number of benefits for people and the planet. Natural areas and green spaces provide social and economic well-being because they offer areas for relaxation and to spend time with other people. They also help people to feel closer to nature, which can reduce stress and anxiety and improve mental health.

Native plants are much easier to maintain than non-native plants, too. They have adapted to local conditions, including the soil type, which means you don't need to add fertilizers or do any additional watering. This saves a lot of time and reduces the amount of money spent maintaining a garden. It also reduces your water bill.

Native plants are great for local wildlife and can help wildlife and human populations coexist in urban areas. This is because they offer vital resources such as food and shelter, supporting birds, small mammals, and insects, including pollinators. Pollinators are extremely important for food production, and we need to safeguard their populations for food security.

There are lots of ways to incorporate native plants into your garden and reap the benefits. You could choose to start small with a couple of raised beds, or you could decide to switch to a natural lawn, trading monoculture grass for plants including clover and buffalo grass. You could also consider taking a leaf out of the OP's book and planting native plants in an alleyway to provide spaces everyone can enjoy.

"That's beautiful," one commenter wrote.

"That's seriously excellent !!! Very nice job," another said.

