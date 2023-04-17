Home cook shares why they haven’t bought new cookware in 20 years: ‘Still works as well as day one’

A Reddit user has shared their top recommendation for quality kitchenware, showing off photos of pots and pans that look brand new — but have, in fact, been in use for years.

In a recent post on the r/BuyItForLife subreddit, a user shares two pictures of their kitchenware. The photos are taken three years apart but look virtually identical.

“Coming up on 3 years of use 3-4x every week,” the user writes in their caption. “They still look and works as well as day 1. I look forward to the 10 year update … All-Clad is still quality.”

Other users clarify that the pots and pans are specifically All-Clad’s D3 Everyday line.

“The handles are different from other All Clad models and they might be more comfortable for some,” one user comments. “I really like my D3 Everyday pots and pans.”

Other users also share that there are frequent sales on All-Clad products both at a factory near Pittsburgh and online.

The r/BuyItForLife subreddit is an online gathering space where users recommend their favorite products that have proven to be quality investments because of their durability — items that look, feel, and perform great after years and years of repeated use.

By carefully purchasing items that will last longer than less-durable products, people can minimize the amount they spend on everyday essentials — because even if you might pay more upfront for a quality product, you can end up saving tons of money in the long run because you don’t have to replace shoddy products that stop functioning after less use.

And minimizing your consumption of new products also means you’re reducing your overall waste output, which means you prevent items from polluting our planet in landfills.

Other users share their endorsements of All-Clad cookware in the comments section.

“I will def be gifting my kids a set of All-Clad pots and pans when they get their own place,” one user writes.

“15 years on my All Clad pots and pans. They still look new,” another user comments.

