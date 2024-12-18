  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after making once-in-a-lifetime thrift store find: 'My flabber is ghasted'

by Lindy Whitehouse
The thrifting gods definitely shined down on one lucky shopper when they picked up a full 10-piece All-Clad kitchenware set for a bargain price. 

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the stunned shopper shared that they were surprised when they had found the full stainless steel D5 set at the thrift store for just $60.

This is what makes thrifting so fun; you never know what you are going to find.
The set, in impeccable condition, usually sets people back over $900 brand new as shown on the All-Clad website. The shopper shared that it was their "thrift find of a lifetime."

Shopping at thrift stores can help you purchase all your necessities for a fraction of the price. In the U.S., thrift store shoppers save on average $1,760 every year by purchasing secondhand, according to Capital One Shopping




From luxury bags, clothes, and shoes to high-end kitchen appliances, furniture, books, and games, thrift stores can be a treasure trove of everything you need. You might also find some name brands that you wouldn't usually buy because they are too expensive. This is what makes thrifting so fun — you never know what you are going to find each time you go, and you save a ton of money in the process.

Thrifting is also more sustainable than buying new. Thrifting keeps items in circulation, which is important for reducing waste. Lots of items that are thrown away still have plenty of life in them, so by purchasing gently used items, you are helping to prolong their life and keep them out of a landfill. Buying secondhand items also reduces the demand for new ones, which helps save energy and conserve natural resources like water.

People in the comments were excited by this happy thrifter's find. 

"Wow. My flabber is ghasted,"  wrote one surprised commenter. 

Another excited commenter said, "This is the most amazing find i have ever seen!!!!!"

