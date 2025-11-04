Construction company shares photo of 3D-printed home built in remote US region — here's why it could be the first of many

The design incorporates a number of features made for the local climate.

A new era of home construction in Nome, Alaska, has begun with its first occupied 3D-printed house. This innovative project was a robot-constructed, three-bedroom home built in layers. Its technology offers another way to address housing needs in challenging environments.

KNOM reported that the house has sections of smooth concrete dispensed by a robot arm. This 1,500-square-foot build is in rural Alaska, a region with high-cost construction.

The design incorporates a number of features made for Arctic living. An insulated "arctic box" allows for easy water hookups. It has one of the sturdiest foundations in Nome, dug six feet into permafrost.

Construction costs millions, but the long-term goal is to make such homes affordable. Builders plan to use "local rock and gravel in future builds" to lower the price, per KNOM.

3D-printed homes can improve daily living for communities in remote areas like Nome. The technology promises faster builds and lower costs to solve the housing shortage. In contrast, traditional building methods are expensive and labor-intensive.

According to KNOM, the Rasmuson Foundation supported the building of Nome's 3D-printed house. Its vice chair, Natasha von Imhof, is calling the city Alaska's "hotbed" due to its port expansion. She believes Nome will draw interest from tourism and the military as well. Quick, efficient construction of resilient, affordable homes could be transformative for the city.

An arctic-specific foundation helps withstand extreme weather and a changing climate. This alternative housing can reduce material waste, as locally-sourced materials decrease pollution from transportation and manufacturing. Residents will have access to a cleaner, safer future with sustainable 3D-housing.

The project is expected to be completed in the next year. KNOM stated city planning will have "short-term visitors" test run their stay in the home.

Alaska's first lived-in 3D-printed home could become one of many in Nome and abroad.

