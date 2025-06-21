Company unveils 3D-printed homes that could be future of student housing: 'Will be integral as we move forward'

It's more than a proof of concept.

A new model for student housing is taking shape in McGregor, Texas — and it's being built with a printer.

ICON, a leader in 3D-printed construction, has completed three homes at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, signaling a practical step toward faster, more efficient housing solutions for academic communities.

The three 1,197-square-foot homes were created for students, faculty, and visiting researchers working in agriculture and related sciences. This project supports the newly established AgriTech Innovation Hub and is the result of a partnership between Texas A&M AgriLife, the QuadTex consortium, and ICON. The homes aim to support research efforts while addressing growing housing needs in educational and rural settings.

Built using ICON's TexNext Collection, the homes are designed to be resilient and energy-efficient. Developed to support agricultural research and education, they provide modern, purpose-built housing for students, faculty, and visiting experts working at the AgriLife Research and Extension Center.

With significantly shorter construction timelines and reduced material waste, 3D-printed housing like this also lowers the environmental impact of traditional building, offering a more sustainable approach to future community development.

As higher education institutions face increasing housing shortages, especially in areas with limited infrastructure, 3D printing presents a compelling alternative. Faster build times and long-term durability offer a scalable solution for student housing, while advancing a cleaner, more efficient future for all.

"The homes will be integral as we move forward with the new AgriTech Innovation Hub at McGregor," said G. Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Bella Nowland, director of business development at ICON, added, "It's exciting to see innovation happening at the intersection of housing and agriculture, and we look forward to continuing to build a more advanced and resilient future together."

ICON's project at McGregor is more than a proof of concept; it's a preview of what's possible when innovation, collaboration, and real-world need align.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.