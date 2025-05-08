Public health expert raises concerns about health risks of popular kitchen appliance: 'Linked with heart disease and other chronic health conditions'

"You're only at risk … if the fryer basket is damaged or overheated."

Air fryers have become a staple in many homes, making some comfort foods healthier. Unfortunately, they aren't as healthy as you may think. While you don't need to throw away the air fryer, experts have suggestions to keep you and your family safe.

What's happening?

According to Homes & Gardens, many people are worried that air fryers are toxic. Here's how to look for red flags and ways to mitigate the risks.

For one, many of these appliances are made with nonstick coatings that feature PFAS, or "forever chemicals." You're only at risk of digesting these harmful chemicals if the fryer basket is damaged or overheated. To ensure this doesn't happen, don't wash it with a wire scrubber or use metal utensils. Additionally, don't heat the air fryer to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Luckily, many machines only reach 450 F.

One thing that may surprise you is that many of the starchy foods you love actually form acrylamides when they're heated to high temperatures. These foods include fries, chips, cakes, and toast.

According to Homes & Gardens, "the International Agency for Research on Cancer believes [acrylamides are] 'likely to be carcinogenic to humans.'"

Experts suggest limiting the intake of these foods. If you can't give them up, try cooking them to only a golden brown. Air fryers with windows are ideal to ensure you don't burn your food.

Why are air fryer health risks concerning?

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health issues, including developmental problems, increased cholesterol, reduced immune response, high blood pressure, and increased cancer risk.

Acrylamides also cause their own health risks. "These byproducts have been shown to be linked with heart disease and other chronic health conditions," gastroenterologist Dr. Michelle Pearlman told Homes & Gardens.

What's being done about the risks air fryers pose?

If you love your air fryer, you can use the expert tips above to keep yourself safe while also enjoying the food. You can also buy a nontoxic air fryer to eliminate some of these health risks.

Many cookware items have nonstick coatings that are made with these harmful chemicals, so look to buy stainless steel or cast iron cookware.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.