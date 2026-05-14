Neighbor's century plant unleashes a towering once-in-a-lifetime bloom

One homeowner's towering century plant bloom is the kind of garden moment that makes people stop in their tracks — and it's a reminder of why so many homeowners are drawn to agave in the first place.

In a popular post on Reddit's r/gardening forum, one user shared a photo of their neighbor's sky-high agave flower stalk with the title, "My neighbor's impressive agave (century plant) bloom." The image captured the plant's rare and spectacular growth spurt.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Century plants are known for spending years, and sometimes decades, quietly storing energy before sending up a massive flowering stalk in one unforgettable display.

When they do, the result can be enormous: a thick central stalk that rises far above the plant and, as several commenters pointed out, looks a lot like a giant stalk of asparagus.

That dramatic bloom is usually the plant's final act. Still, many plants produce offsets, often called pups, that can continue growing in the garden. So while the bloom may be a once-in-a-lifetime event for that individual plant, it may not be the end for the entire patch.

How it's helping

One of the biggest advantages of a century plant is that it offers major visual impact without demanding much maintenance. Homeowners can spend less time watering, mowing, and fussing over their yard while still enjoying a striking focal point. In some places, that can also mean lower water bills.

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Drought-tolerant landscaping can also make gardening feel more manageable. A lower-maintenance yard may free up time, energy, and money for other projects, including edible gardens. And gardening more broadly comes with a number of benefits for households: growing your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs can help cut grocery costs, often tastes better than store-bought produce, and may support both mental and physical health.

There are environmental benefits, too. Plants such as agave can reduce outdoor water use, and their blooms can offer food for pollinators. Replacing part of a lawn with plants native to your area may also reduce the need for intensive maintenance and unnecessary chemical treatments.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post were clearly awestruck by the bloom.

"Looks like an asparagus on Red Bull to me!" one person joked.

"I've seen these things get absolutely huge. Was walking on holiday there were between 40-50 of them and it was amazing," said another.

Others pointed out the bittersweet side of the spectacle, since flowering usually marks the end for the main plant. "RIP to that beauty," one user commented.

Even so, some gardeners noted that agave often leaves behind pups or clones, meaning the display may not be the end of the story.

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