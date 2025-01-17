Home expert shares trick for making affordable wood cleaner at home: 'Works like a charm!'

Looking for an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to standard wood cleaning products that can also help you cut back on plastic waste? Check out this TikTok tip from Today's Homeowner (@todayshomeowner).

The scoop

A clean home is good for both mental and physical health, but sometimes the products we use to get one are not. Wood cleaners can use harsh chemicals, create a lot of unnecessary waste, and cost you a lot of money.

This TikTok hack offers an easy solution — both literally and figuratively — to this issue.

"The very best furniture polishes contain an oil that replenishes the wood surfaces and an acid for cutting through dirt," the narrator says. "But those polishes are really pretty expensive."

"You can make one affordably by just mixing some white vinegar, olive oil, and a little lemon juice in a plant mister," he continues. "Then mix it up and spray it right on the surface. … Works like a charm!"

How it's working

Once you've sprayed your solution onto the surface and let it sit for a few, wipe it up in circular motions with a clean cloth. Then, take a dry, clean cloth and wipe it down once more.

The vinegar and lemon juice combine to make a formidable acidic attack that's not too harsh. It will break up the dust and buildup on the wood surface. The olive oil provides a protective coat to the wood for future protection.

It's really that simple, and oftentimes, these three ingredients are something you already have lying around the house. That means saving money on cleaning products and minimizing plastic waste by reusing your plant mister.

What people are saying

People love a good cleaning hack. Commenters showed a lot of enthusiasm for Today's Homeowner's tip.

"Thank you so much!!!" one comment read.

"Old recipe that was used for furniture polish it really works," another noted.

