Commenters slam disturbing photos of luxury homes abandoned to decay: 'Such a waste of resources'

It looks like construction just stopped one day and no one ever came back.

A new post on Reddit has people talking about luxury homes (and not in a good way).

"Abandoned Luxury Homes that were Never Finished," the redditor wrote in the post on the r/AbandonedPorn subreddit that shows a photo of what appears to be three groups of townhouses in a state of disrepair.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some interior walls are exposed, with visible wood panels, and there's no sign of any attempt at landscaping. It looks like construction just stopped one day and no one ever came back.

The post, which isn't the first one on the topic, blew up with more than 3,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments. People aren't just surprised; they're frustrated. These homes likely cost a fortune to start building, using raw materials, energy, and labor. And now, all of that is sitting there, wasted.

Abandoned homes can affect the surrounding community. They attract pests and can even become a hazard. And all the materials used? They had a cost, not just financially, but also in terms of environmental impact.

This conversation comes at a time when more people are thinking about sustainable development and affordable housing. Instead of starting big projects and leaving them half-done, developers are interested in fixing up buildings that already exist. Turning old or empty buildings into homes or community spaces is often cheaper, less wasteful, and better for the environment.

The reaction to the post has been strong, to say the least. One commenter said what many were thinking: "Such a waste of resources."

Another focused on the role poor planning played in these circumstances: "Given their location, can't say [that] I'm surprised."

These abandoned homes could've been useful, but (at least for now) they only serve as a way to show us how important it is to build smarter and plan better — for people, for communities, and for the planet.

