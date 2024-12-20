Photographs of 'abandoned' multimillion-dollar mansion sparks debate online: 'What a waste'

Most people find that they need about 600 to 700 square feet of space in a home to live happily and comfortably.

However, homes are much larger than they were in the past. This means many of us pay for wasted space that we don't use, appreciate, or enjoy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Meanwhile, others take their home sizes to extreme levels and then let them sit empty.

In a viral Reddit post to r/abandoned, one photographer shared images of a massive home with absolutely nothing inside.

They described it as a "Huge Abandoned $30,000,000 Mansion."

Building and living in an enormous house can be considered a waste because of the high costs, which could be used for more productive investments.

Huge homes also require excessive amounts of energy for heating, cooling, and power. This energy output results in exorbitant utility bills and increased pollution.

Adopting passive building principles that focus on energy efficiency and reduce power consumption is a better choice for your wallet and the planet.

Compact, eco-friendly living spaces with innovative designs that make modern living comfortable and fun are trending. Living minimally offers many benefits to homeowners, including cost savings and less room for clutter to improve mental health.

Sustainable homes of the future aren't megamansions; they're resilient, energy-efficient dwellings that prioritize savings, preparedness, and community impact.

Reddit users were shocked to see the photos of the abandoned mansion and wondered why it had been left empty.

"This makes me sad," a Redditor commented.

"How does it come to pass that somebody had the money to buy/build such a place but then leaves it abandoned without an heir or plan to sell it?" one Redditor asked.

"What a waste," someone else wrote. "I would never want or need to live in a house that big."

