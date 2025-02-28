New report details how major cities could address urgent need for more affordable housing: 'Broad implications for quality of life'

At a time when rental costs are at an all-time high, research has outlined how two major U.S. cities could provide alternative ways to house residents safely and affordably.

A report from The Pew Charitable Trusts and Gensler detailed the idea — using Los Angeles and Houston as case studies — which would see unused office buildings converted into tiny apartments.

On each floor, residents would share kitchens, living spaces, and restrooms. The concept would allow residents to rent an apartment for about $1,000 per month in Los Angeles and $700 per month in Houston — much cheaper than the median rent in each city.

This plan could revitalize underused spaces in the cities, making urban living more accessible for lower-income residents while making the most of existing infrastructure.

Tiny-home living can offer affordable and stable housing for people experiencing homelessness. It's especially helpful for maximizing limited space in urban environments. The smaller footprints of these tiny apartments can reduce energy bills and rental costs while providing a cozy place to live.

By converting existing vacant buildings into usable apartments, the cities also don't have to perform new construction for the homes, which creates more than 50 million tons of harmful carbon pollution each year in the U.S. alone, according to research from RMI.

While the project has some clear benefits, the communal living aspect could be challenging for families, couples, and individuals who prefer more personal space. Adapting office space into comfortable, functional homes will require careful planning to balance affordability and livability.

Los Angeles and Houston may need to help fund these conversions to make them affordable for developers, according to Pew. But doing so could be a key step toward improving the lives of residents in these cities, setting an example for other cities to follow.

Wesley LeBlanc, principal analytics director for Gensler Chicago, told CultureMap Houston, "Lowering the cost of housing to manageable levels enables residents to spend more on the other financial needs of their lives, which has broad implications for quality of life and well being."

