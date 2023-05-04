Dad shares crucial reminder to homeowners before the start of summer: ‘Should’ve done this earlier’

“This will help the unit run more efficiently.”

With the weather heating up, it’s probably a good time to get some spring cleaning done around the home — including giving your A/C unit a thorough rinse.

In a TikTok video, user DIYDadQ (@diydadq) reminded his followers to clean the gunk off their outdoor unit.

“Should have done this earlier in the season!” he wrote in his caption.

The clip shows an A/C unit with its side covers removed, which is coated in dirt. The TikToker then uses a hose to spray off the gunk, which comes off easily under the water pressure.

“Squishy!” he wrote in another caption, picking up the grey, sodden matter and giving it a squeeze.

When he’s done cleaning the unit, all that’s left to do is screw the covers back onto each side.

“This will help the unit run more efficiently,” the TikToker added.

In a comment below the video, the TikToker clarified how he managed to spray the A/C from the outside without pushing the dirt inside the unit.

“In some cases, you do need to go inside out. But spraying down on an angle staying above the dirt lets the water wash away and not push in,” he wrote.

Keeping an air conditioning unit clean is essential maintenance for any homeowner looking to moderate their energy costs and stay cool in increasingly warm summer temperatures.

Home air conditioners tend to have two parts— one inside and one outside. The outdoor unit’s condenser coil needs regular cleaning, as the air it sucks in will contain dust, debris from leaves, dead grass, and other small airborne fibers.

Over time, these will build up and clog the unit, which can reduce its efficiency.

Keeping your A/C unit clean and well-maintained can decrease its energy use by as much as 15%, which will shrink your energy bill, too. This is good news for your wallet and the environment. At present, air conditioning accounts for 5% of total energy use in the U.S., which costs homeowners $11 billion a year.

An estimated 100 million tons of carbon are released into the atmosphere as a result – something that running your A.C. more efficiently can mitigate.

“Ok, well, I know what my Sunday project is. Temp in the house was going up during the day yesterday, hope this is the issue,” one user commented.

“Been doing A/C for 7 years. Glad to see someone taking care of their unit! 1. Doesn’t void warranty 2. It doesn’t hurt your unit in any way,” another TikToker wrote.

