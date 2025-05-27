Architects push the boundaries of home design with incredible fire-resistant house: 'What's inside the walls matters so much'

"In any aspect of it, we really think about how we can avoid additional materials."

In a state where wildfires are becoming a year-round threat, architects built one California homeowner a house designed to thrive with fire-resistant materials and thoughtful, eco-conscious design.

A blend of skilled architectural choices and strategic building materials led to a beautiful and fire-resistant house just south of Los Angeles.

The home follows a minimalist design, making a smooth transition between the property's interior and exterior. The architects also used a lot of wood and glass features in the home and avoided paint and carpeting to reduce exposure to volatile organic compounds.

Prefabricated building materials cut down on waste, construction time, and heating and cooling costs. The architects focused on the building's sustainability throughout all aspects of the project.

In a house like this, what you can't see matters as much as what you can.

According to Mansion Global, Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, one of the home's architects, said, "What's inside the walls matters so much."

The interiors use foam and steel panels that prevent mold and termites. They also help the home resist flames.

The house also makes use of a heat pump to keep the indoor temperature comfortable.

From recent insurance rate increases on homes to increased health complications from wildfire smoke, California residents must contend with the looming threat of more wildfires and the ghosts of what past wildfires have left behind.

As of May 14, 2025, nearly 1,300 wildfires have burned over 16,000 structures and taken 30 lives in California. Homes like this can help communities be more resilient to extreme weather fueled by the changing climate.

While wildfires have always been present in California, the overheating planet has increased their frequency and potency. Additionally, wildfires have been more common and deadly outside the typical wildfire season.

If you're looking to make your own home more energy-efficient and climate-resilient, consider installing some solar panels. The average home in the United States can save around $1,500 per year on its electricity bills with solar panels.

EnergySage provides a free service for you to compare quotes from local installers to make your solar project quicker and more cost-efficient.

Making our homes and buildings more sustainable is key to reducing our use of dirty energy and increasing climate resilience.

"The key element in sustainability is to use the least amount of materials possible," Tryggvi Thorsteinsson, another of the home's architects, told Mansion Global. "In any aspect of it, we really think about how we can avoid additional materials and mechanical systems to heat it and cool it."

