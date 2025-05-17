Developer shares firsthand look inside incredible 3D-printed home: 'This is the future'

"Look at this design. This definitely is not possible with conventional villas that we make."

A 3D-printed house is making waves as the first of its kind in India, showcasing how technology can bring more sustainable homebuilding to the world's most populous country.

The villa, as shown by Instagram user The Luxury Real Estate Showcase (@theluxuryrealestateshowcase), is located in Hinjawadi, a town in Western India about 80 miles southeast of Mumbai. The 2,038-square-foot home was fully 3D-printed and took four months to finish.

"This is the future," the video's host says.

In the construction process, a printer pours layers of concrete to form the home's structure. Project director Rahul Sara compares the process to making a jalebi, a sweet treat that has some similarities to a funnel cake, in how it is piped into hot oil.

The pouring process gives the house a unique ribbed look and texture. The printer also follows whatever design it is given, allowing for a curved, flowing motif that isn't common in standard home construction.

Inside the home, the entryway features high ceilings with a large, round skylight. There are also elements of the 3D-printing process visible throughout.

"Look at this design," Sara says. "This definitely is not possible with conventional villas that we make."

As Business Standard reports, this home doesn't just allow for quick building and unique designs. It also provides a more environmentally friendly method of homebuilding, which could be revolutionary for an industry that causes massive amounts of pollution.

Just in the United States, home construction is responsible for more than 50 million tons of carbon emissions each year — roughly the same amount as produced by countries such as Norway and Sweden.

3D printing, meanwhile, incorporates recycled materials in construction and uses a more energy-efficient method of building, which can significantly reduce the homebuilding process' carbon footprint. The design and building process also make it easier to maximize insulation and incorporate natural light, minimizing the energy needed to operate the home once occupied.

"3D printing has the potential to transform homebuilding by making it faster, more precise, significantly more sustainable, and incorporates energy-efficient features that reduce the project's environmental impact," Godrej Properties' Vikas Singhal told Business Standard.

On top of that, 3D-printed homes can be cheaper and faster to build than those using standard construction, making them a possible solution to the affordable housing crisis impacting countries around the world.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.