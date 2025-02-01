Shopper disappointed after noticing troubling detail on upscale dress: 'But the cost hasn't dropped at all'

It's important to continue to research brands, even ones you may have already been spending money with.

An expensive blue-and-white dress quickly led to buyer's remorse from one disappointed Australian Redditor.

Despite the $350 price tag, the material and stitching quality didn't match the price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Surprised and frustrated by the shoddy craftsmanship, the original poster shared a picture to the r/AusFemaleFashion community and posed the question, "Any other recs for brands that are actually good quality?"

Unfortunately, complaints about the deteriorating quality of the clothes, especially when it's fast fashion, are piling up. As one commenter noted, "Quality has gone completely downhill this past 12-15 years. Like atrociously but the cost hasn't dropped at all."

Following the University of Leeds' research on clothing longevity, the School of Design's Dr. Mark Sumner stated, "The results show that retail price can't be used to predict which garments are going to last longer than others. The results also show that value for money varies widely across different garment prices."

That's why it's important to continue to research brands, even ones you may have already been spending money with. Fashion companies can change ownership, production location, strategy, and staffing, resulting in a reduction in overall quality. So, how do you know if a brand you like has become a fast-fashion disappointment?

Check sites such as Good on You for rankings. Review the label for the use of natural fibers, like cashmere, wool, silk, linen, or cotton. These materials usually have a better shape and durability and are more sustainable. They also feel better against your skin compared to synthetics. The label on quality garments often requires more delicate care instructions to help it last longer. Meanwhile, double-stitched seams and a lining add strength and structure.

Another tip to consider when searching for quality clothing is to give thrift stores a try. Thrift stores often have older garments made from well-constructed materials that have held up over time. There have been many social media posts about incredible thrift store purchases, such as a vintage leather coat and a $14.99 Carhartt jacket.

An alterations store manager cited "Scanlan Theodore, Country Road, Sheike, [and] Kookai" as recommendations for good quality clothing. One person suggested Aulieude, noting they had bought six dresses unseen, and "every one of them had excellent construction."

Someone else said, "I've actually started buying discounted designer/higher end items from sites like The Outnet, Farfetch, and MyTheresa. If you keep an eye on sales, you can get amazing quality pieces heavily discounted."

