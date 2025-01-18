Shopper outraged after examining material used by luxury clothing brand: 'So frustrating'

"It seems to be everywhere at the moment with a high price tag!"

A frustrated shopper took to Reddit to call out luxury Australian fashion brand Christopher Esber for selling polyester clothing at sky-high prices.

The post in r/AusFemaleFashion inspired a discussion about the quality of materials high-end designers use.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster expressed shock at discovering a Christopher Esber top made primarily from polyester listed for 395 Australian dollars ($235). "I cannot fathom why someone would pay $235 for that let alone the full RRP of $395 as you're not even paying for a quality material," they wrote.

The poster compared the piece to fast fashion giant Shein, noting that spending hundreds of dollars on synthetic materials seemed questionable when similar items could be found at much lower prices. They contrasted this with their silk Zimmermann pieces, which they considered worth the investment for their lasting quality.

The growing use of synthetic materials like polyester by luxury brands raises questions about consumer value and environmental impact. Polyester, a plastic-based fabric derived from petroleum, can take up to 200 years to break down in landfills. When washed, these synthetic garments shed microplastics that enter waterways and oceans, damaging marine ecosystems.

Making informed choices about clothing materials helps protect both wallets and the planet. Natural fibers like organic hemp, linen, and cotton are sustainable alternatives that biodegrade naturally. These materials often last longer than synthetic options, providing better value over time through decreased need for replacement.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Many in the Reddit community echoed these concerns in the comment section.

"It seems to be everywhere at the moment with a high price tag! So frustrating!" one user wrote.

Another noted, "I find this happening a lot, especially with the rebrand of 'vegan silk' that is just cupro or viscose. But they're still charging several hundred dollars as if it's real silk."

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A third commenter drew parallels to other brands: "No different than brands like Veronika Maine, where $100 used to get you a silk/cotton blend top that would last you years but it's now all poly (but you pay $400 for a dress, but when you check the materials the 'voile' is rayon and the 'satin' is polyester)."

Smart shoppers can make better choices by checking clothing labels before purchasing and supporting brands that use natural, long-lasting materials. This approach saves money and reduces fashion waste's environmental toll.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.