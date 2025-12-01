New study uncovers stunning results after retrofitting 200-year-old homes with heat pumps HVACs — here's what they discovered

"The results clearly show that … they provide you with climate-friendly heating without the need for the buildings to be renovated to new construction standards."

Modern HVAC tech can improve homes that were built in the early 1800s, according to amazing findings from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

The team studied heat pump performance in 77 older dwellings, some dating to before the country's unification, for four years. While 70% of new builds in the country use the efficient tech, Fraunhofer's research showed that its benefits can be enjoyed in older homes, as well. The analysis also provided installation and placement tips to ensure the best performance.

"The results clearly show that … they provide you with climate-friendly heating without the need for the buildings to be renovated to new construction standards," research team lead Danny Günther said in a news release.

Air-source heat pumps use compressors, pipes, and refrigerants to move warm air inside or outside, depending on the season, making them great for heating and air conditioning. Popular versions such as mini-splits are multiple times more efficient than traditional systems and can reduce your electricity use for heating by up to 75%.





More than half of a home's energy is used for heating and cooling, according to the International Energy Agency and U.S. government data.

The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer can help you learn more about heat pumps and other HVAC options, including subscription plans that require no money down. The tech is proving to be reliable even in colder temperatures, where older models from decades ago struggled.

Fraunhofer's study looked at various types of heat pumps, such as geothermal heat pumps, which pull warm air from the ground. Popular air-source models were highly efficient, making 3.4 units of heat from each unit of electricity on average — a significant improvement over previous studies. The systems also produce up to 68% less air pollution than gas boilers, with some caveats regarding pollution from the electricity's source, per the summary.

NASA links heat-trapping fumes to extreme heat risks that could soon make some places uninhabitable. So limiting the gases is important.

The study also examined noise pollution.

Fraunhofer noise tests found that sound from the studied units was consistently below ambient levels, and the findings were confirmed by customers elsewhere, as well. Common "soundproofing measures" can limit the noise even more, per the summary.

And proof about the upgrades' gains is growing. More studies are showing that cleaner energy and appliances save money and reduce pollution.

Fraunhofer's effort is the latest offering.

'We have also uncovered optimization potential," Günther said in the news release.

